1988: The West Baton Rouge Prebyterian Church officials announced the Dr. John F. Horn (pictured left) began serving as pastor on Sept. 4. Dr. Horn succeeds Rev. George Hicks who served as pastor for many years.
1990: Mayor Lynn PourciauannouncesBrusly will recieve $4,500 from the State Department of Transportation for grass cutting along La. 1.
1973: Two men booked into the WBR Parish Jail for the theft of $155 from Dee’s Gulf Service Station in Brusly.
