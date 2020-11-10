1977 — Port Allen High School Homecoming Court - left to right: Robin Blanchard, Angelica Smith, Donna Majors, Lydia Johnson, Queen Sandra LeBlanc, Karen Aucoin, Jacqueline Byrd, Pam Allement and Rosalind Reynolds.
1937 — A. E. Camus, county agent of West Baton Rouge Parish, reports that the cane harvest is progressing nicely in spite of the severe weather experience during the present season.
1990 — The WBRP Police Jury proposd a budget of $20.5 Million with an estimated surplus of nearly $4.83 Million for the 1991 fiscal year..
