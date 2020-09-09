1960 — Francis Wester (Left), senior fullback, was elected permanent captain of the Pelicans for the 1960 football campaign.
1988 — The 1990 census reports a decreasing population in West Baton Rouge. The parish’s population dipped by about 1,000 from the 1980 census. The city of Port Allen filed a complaint with the state office of the Federal Census Bureau to dispute the preliminary count of 5,759 residents — a drop of about 30% from the 1980 census.
2012 — Brusly High’s football team edges Plaquemine 31-29 in the season opener.
