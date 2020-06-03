1962 — The statue of Henry Watkins Allen by sculptress Angela Gregory is unveiled at the West Baton Rouge Courthouse. Allen was the Confederate Governor of Louisiana from 1864-65.
1989 — Local authorities led the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Louisiana Special Olympics. Leaders included Brusly Police Chief L. I. Berthelot, Addis Police Chief Ted Berthelot, Port Allen Police Chief Roy Gauthe, WBRSO Chief of Administration Randall Andre and EBRSO Public Relations Director Jocko Bellapani.
2007 — Tensions rise between Parish Council members Keith Washington and Larry Johnson. Washington calls for the removal of Johnson as the council chairman citing “unfair treatment” and “derogatory statements” directed at him after Washington voted against repealing term limits.
