1955: The first West Baton Rouge Parish United Givers drive collects $8,649 for local organizations.
1994: Exxon donated $1,000 to the City of Port Allen and the WBR Parks and Recreation Department.
2003: Posters and poems send message about fire prevention at Port Allen Fire Department ceremony.
2014: Brusly High School parents outraged over what they called an “invasive” survey of their daughters.
