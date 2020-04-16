1991 - The Brusly Lady Panthers head your the bi-district playoffs.
Leading the Brusly Lady Panthers into the playoffs are from left to right: Shelley Benoit, Brandi Mabile, Emily Dugas and Rebecca Blanchard.
1965 - E.J. Sanchez and Jeanie Ruth Shelton Mayberry earn their high school diplomas and become the first two graduates of a new adult school course offered at Port Allen High School by Carlos Mayeaux Jr. and Harris Ducote.
2006 - For the fifth consecutive year, Brusly claimed first place in the Cleanest City Contest for District 6, Division A.
