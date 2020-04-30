1953 – LOCAL LAD AND MOVIE STAR
“Korea isn’t so bad after all,” says Cpl. Rodney Prejean of Cinclare, pictured left with screen actress Piper Laurie. Cpl. Prejean, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. T. Prejean of Cinclare and Grand Isle, says even events like this can’t keep him from wanting to come home, however. Of Piper Laurie, he says, "she’s one of the nicest, and friendliest persons I’ve ever met.”
1978 – GOING STRONG
Work continues on Whitehead drainage ditch project from Oaks to Avenue A.
2010 – West Baton Rouge Parish President, Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot is one of the few officials that appear to remain in support of the proposed Baton Rouge Loop, a $4.5 billion highway loop around Baton Rouge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.