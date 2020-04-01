1953 - Three West Baton Rouge servicemen stationed in Korea got together for a reunion in Chunchon.
1990 - The Police Jury was unable to receive unanimous approval of municipalities on distribution of sales tax money to fund a parish wide fire program. Port Allen was the only municipality that opposed the distribution program based on 50 percent population and 50 percent property assessment, known as the 50-50 plan.
2004 - Erwinville native Jacob Magee was one of five in the nation named to the Team USA World Cup Junior Equine Olympic Team for his horseback riding skills with Quarter Horses.
