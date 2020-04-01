This Week in WBR History - Korean Reunion with WSJ

From left to right: Pvt. Burnell Conn, Lt. John Ragan and Lt. Rayfort Tircuit. Lt. Ragan is holding a copy of the West Side Journal which the men read to keep up with news from home during their deployment. 

 Photo run in the April 3, 1953 edition of the West Side Journal

1953 - Three West Baton Rouge servicemen stationed in Korea got together for a reunion in Chunchon. 

1990 - The Police Jury was unable to receive unanimous approval of municipalities on distribution of sales tax money to fund a parish wide fire program. Port Allen was the only municipality that opposed the distribution program based on 50 percent population and 50 percent property assessment, known as the 50-50 plan. 

2004 - Erwinville native Jacob Magee was one of five in the nation named to the Team USA World Cup Junior Equine Olympic Team for his horseback riding skills with Quarter Horses.

 

