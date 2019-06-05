The West Baton Rouge Museum announced a new exhibition entitled “Prepared for Life: Scouting in West Baton Rouge”, which will open on June 8 and run through August 18, 2019.
The exhibition tells the stories of the boys and girls who learned valuable life skills and made lasting friendships in their local troops.
The Boy Scouts of America incorporated on February 8, 1910, inspired by the British Scout Association founded by Lord Robert Baden-Powell who began the association to teach boys life skills based on his military training. Girl Scouting in the United States began on March 12, 1912, when Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Guide troop meeting of 18 girls in Savannah, Georgia.
Scouting has a long history in West Baton Rouge Parish; Boy Scout Troop 38 received its charter in 1932 and the first Girl Scout troop was organized in 1933.
Artifacts from Port Allen’s old Scout Hut will be on display along with items loaned by local Scouters, including uni-forms, photographs, and scrapbooks. In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, a portion of the exhibit will focus on the special badges that can be earned by Scouts related to Space Flight, Aeronautics, and Engineering. The exhibit will kick off with a Scouting Reunion Celebration on June 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Attend for a night of Scout themed entertainment, refreshments, and reminiscing with fellow troop members. Visitors are welcome to bring an item from their Scouting days to “show and tell” with fellow guests.
For more information call (225) 336-2422 x 200 or visit www.westbatonrouge-museum.com. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.