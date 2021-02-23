BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana Byways have received prestigious designations by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA). The Bayou Teche Byway and Boom or Bust Byway were both designated National Scenic Byways. The Louisiana Great River Road joined other Mississippi River states to be designated an All-American Road. It is the second All-American Road designated byway in Louisiana, joining the Creole Nature Trail in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.
To receive national designation, a road must possess intrinsic qualities that are nationally significant. All-American Roads must have one-of-a-kind features that do not exist elsewhere. The road or highway must be a “destination unto itself,” providing an exceptional traveling experience that visitors would make the primary reason for their trip. All-American Roads are the very best of America’s National Scenic Byways.
“The Louisiana Scenic Trails & Byways are full of unique experiences and trips for visitors to enjoy in every corner of our state. These designations are high honors, and as we look forward to the return of travel, especially the family road trip, we are excited they will provide visitors with an additional reason to explore all the unique stories Louisiana has to offer,” added Doug Bourgeois, Assistant Secretary of Tourism
Learn more about the all 19 of Louisiana’s Scenic Trails and Byways at LouisianaByways.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.