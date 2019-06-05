Addis native Louis Jordan Conerly earned recognition on McNeese State University’s President’s Honor list. To be named to the President’s Honor List, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 15 semester hours.
McNeese State University also honored Thomas Sparrow of Addis and Xavier Davis of Port Allen, who earned a spot on the 2019 spring Honor Roll. Student’s earning a 3.0 while carrying 12 or more hours are listed on the Honor Roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.