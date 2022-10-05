flaming

Micah Shepherd, Mallory Gill and Morgan Smith received an Honesty and Integrity Award from Blazing Star Lodge No. 212 F&AM. Worshipful Master, Dean Mayers, and John Evans, Past Master from Acacia Lodge No. 116 F&AM, presented the awards. Each recipient was supported by their families. 

On September 22, 2022, Blazing Star Lodge No. 212 F&AM, honored three young people with an Honesty and Integrity Award. Included with the award was a check to help with their expenses to continue their education.  Morgan Smith, Mallory Gill and Micah Shepard were the recipients. Each of these young adults truly exemplified the meaning of being Honest and possessing much Integrity. During this presentation, Brother John Evans, Past Master of Acacia Lodge No. 116 F&AM, gave an inspiring talk on what freemasonry is and what it means to receive an Honesty and Integrity award. The ceremony included a meal catered from Benoit’s in Addis, with 26 persons in attendance. 

