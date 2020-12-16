Give your environment a present this holiday season and properly dispose of holiday waste. Every season is the season to recycle. However, like the rest of the nation, Louisiana produces more waste in December than any other month. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) offers some useful tips on planning and being environmentally friendly during the holidays.
Out with the old, so you have room for the new. If you have outgrown toys and clothing, consider donating them to charitable organizations. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, check with the charities for hours of donation. Discarded electronics (laptops, old CPUs, copiers, fax machines, printers and flat-screen monitors) may be donated to a local nonprofit agency or the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council (CACRC). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the CARC website for hours of donation at www.cacrc.com.
Consider reducing environmental impact when decorating your home. An artificial tree doesn’t have to be discarded, and a live tree can be replanted. If you purchase a cut tree, remember that it cannot be flocked or have tinsel or decorations on it if it is to be recycled. Cut trees are usually collected in early January and are ground up into compost or mulch or used in other ways. You can find information about seasonal pickups and recycling through your parish or in East Baton Rouge at the EBR Parish Recycling website, www.brla.gov/890/Recycling-Office.
LED Christmas lights last longer, save energy and money, and can be recycled. Go to www.holidayleds.com/christmas-light-recycling-program.aspx for recycling instructions. Cardboard can be put into a recycle bin or taken to a drop off location. Foam peanuts and bubble wrap can be reused. Buy rechargeable batteries for toys, cameras and gadgets. When those batteries no longer hold a charge, call the Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation at 800-8-BATTERY ( 800-228-8379), or go to their website www.call2recycle.org for information on the nearest battery recycling drop off location.
Have a safe holiday season and remember to never burn wrapping paper or Christmas trees in the fireplace. For more recycling ideas, go to http://www.deq.louisiana.gov/page/recycling.
