“Where most native artists leave their small towns, Ronald Trahan did just the opposite. He moved back to Port Allen to make his spiritual home. He came to connect with himself, his ancestry, and to grow things organically. You can put a seed in the ground, but you’ll never know what it’s going to be. That’s Ronald. That’s the essence of what he is. The Ronald Trahan exhibit is about roots and rising. It’s about the earth and the sun. That’s why it’s called “Rooting Metal.” – Bennet Rhodes, co- curator of Rooting Metal: The Trahan Gallery.
Ronald Trahan has a decades-long relationship with the West Baton Rouge Museum. In fact, it was during his work with the museum that Trahan first realized his connection to Auguste Rodin. Museum staff made a timeline illustrating the artist’s lineage. Trahan includes a copy of this timeline with all of his art sales. For many years, Trahan has given back in the classroom. In 2004, the museum partnered with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Port Allen Elementary to bring Trahan into the classroom for a six-week Artist-in-Residence program. Jeannie Luckett, WBRM Director of Programs notes that Trahan has worked for years with both children and adults from the community. She adds, “Students to this day approach Trahan in public, thanking him for the opportunity.” Trahan’s works have been featured in numerous WBRM programs and exhibitions over the years, including the recent Artists of West Baton Rouge and Juke Joint Men exhibits, as well as a commission for the Lives Interlinked exhibit.
In 2001, Bennet Rhodes of Culture Candy, who was raised in the local arts community, met Ronald Trahan by chance at a festival sponsored by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Curious about Ronald’s artist lineage, Bennet realized that he had stumbled upon an artist that was unique enough to be recognized but difficult to describe. From the Rocktober Fest to connecting with other artists in the Easy Town community such as Randell Henry, and Michael Smith, and Sadie Roberts-Joseph, founder and curator of the Odell S. Williams African American Museum, Rhodes and Trahan’s relationship continued to flourish over two decades.
The chemistry was right for the West Baton Rouge Museum and Rhodes to work together to celebrate this unique artist, and during the pandemic, the museum contracted with him to conduct oral histories, compile Trahan family stories and articles for the museum’s vertical file, and to complete several video documentary shorts in order to situate Trahan’s art in context. Concerned with father time and forever chasing after things soon to be gone, Rhodes busied himself with the task at hand and from that point, everything else evolved. Upon meeting with Trahan and his brother Phillip, Rhodes quickly began to realize so much more. “The illustrations I began to receive lined up with the mission of the WBRM in terms of history, agriculture, art, culture, and the lineage of Trahan’s great grandfather (Valery Trahan) on the Allendale plantation. Trahan’s art is history. It’s vernacular history; undocumented and captured in non-likely ways through his metal sculptures and more.” states Rhodes.
When asked to define Trahan’s personality, Rhodes laughs. “It’s hard to say. Ronald’s a daydreamer. He thinks about a few things, but his art comes to life once he starts the process. It’s been an escape for him since he was young.” Rhodes continues, “Ronald will sit with his wire and wood until it tells him what to do. That’s a part of the dialogue in his head which comes out in his art.”
Trahan was born in Baton Rouge in an area known as EasyTown. The third of four children, he and his siblings grew up surrounded by music and family. On family trips to New Orleans, street musicians and a metal artist at Dookie Chase inspired him to create art. A graduate of Capital High School in 1964, he attended Southern University to study under famed sculptor, Frank Hayden who became a mentor for the next twenty years. “Trahan’s work is an extension of his soul,” Rhodes says. “And it’s in this that you will find the link between him and Rodin, Bourdelle, Gregory and Hayden. Each and every one of them have this lineage in common. All five of them create as a contribution to humanity.”
When I asked Rhodes what would be his desired outcome for the Rooting Metal exhibit, he paused. After much thought, he replied, “Artists like Ronald are very special, and we don’t always highlight those types of people. But honestly,” he continued, “I want to inspire the next one. I want Ronald’s story to spark the next connection to be passed on.”
Rooting Metal: The Trahan Gallery will open on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the West Baton Rouge Museum with a public reception from 6:00-8:00 PM. Festivities will include live music featuring Last Ripp Brass Band, a gallery tour with museum curator Ferin Jones, and co-curator, Bennet Rhodes, a Trahan family reunion, and a demonstration by world-renowned artist and Port Allen native, Ronald Trahan. This event is FREE and open to the public. Appropriate social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen. For more information, call 225.336.2422 and visit www.westbatonmuseum.org or facebook/TheWBRM/.
