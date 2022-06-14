Nothing can spoil a vacation like getting sick. But, if you’re away from home and need care, you can use telehealth to be treated quickly and get back to your travel plans.
Telehealth visits are a good option to treat non-emergency illnesses like allergies, cold or flu symptoms, pink eye, bladder infections or mild stomach viruses. Health care providers can write or refill prescriptions to treat most conditions through telehealth.
Blue Cross members can use BlueCare, the insurer’s signature telehealth platform, to have online doctor visits 24/7. BlueCare is available in all 50 states and works on a smartphone, laptop, tablet or computer.
Before you travel, add BlueCare to your packing list – create your account at www.BlueCareLA.com or get the BlueCare (one word) mobile app for Apple and Android devices. Then, you’ll be ready to click when you’re sick and get care anytime, anywhere.
In addition to BlueCare, Blue Cross has many network health care providers who can treat patients through telehealth. Ask your provider about options or check the online directory to find an in-network provider near you. Sign up for any telehealth services you might use to get in touch with your provider while away from home.
For more summer health tips, visit bcbsla.com/Summer or watch Blue Cross’ animated videos on Water Safety (:30) and Sun & Heat Safety (:30).
Follow Blue Cross on social media @BCBSLA to see original graphic designs, videos and other messages sharing information about summer health and safety. Blue Cross posts regularly on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.
