The 11th Treasures exhibit
is scheduled for Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August
16 and Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 23.
The exhibit will open at the Poydras Center on Friday, August 14 from 6:00 to 9:00. This year’s event will open without the normal reception and silent auction.
The Treasures and Petite Gallerie exhibits will be open from 10:00 – 5:00 on August 15, 21 and 22 and from 10:00 to 2:00 on both Sundays. The deadline for sub-mission forms for Treasures is July 10.
Submission forms are posted on the Arts Council’s website and Facebook page.
This year’s event will include live music and virtual art classes.
