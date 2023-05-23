Trenton Gordon is a WBR Parish photographer who provides photography services for business headshots and various portraitures such as graduation, engagement, maternity, and family.
Services can be scheduled in-studio or on-location. Trenton is a member of the Louisiana Photographic Society, Professional Photographers of America, and Nikon Professional Services.
Trenton Gordon Photography believes that achieving high-quality photos should be an experience, and he takes pride in ensuring clients are comfortable and have fun during sessions.
Recently, Trenton was selected by the American Cancer Society as the photographer for “Real Men Wear Pink,” photographed for Baton Rouge Real Producers Magazine and WBR Chamber of Commerce. Trenton holds a BS from Southern University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.
Trenton looks forward to growing his brand and becoming a premier photographer in the West Baton Rouge community. He won the 2022 Small Business of the Year in WBR Parish and it was presented to him by the WBR Chamber of Commerce.
Phone number: (225) 433-6497
Address: 23440 Railroad Avenue, Plaquemine, LA 70764, Suite B
