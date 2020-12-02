The Twilight Social and Civic Club blessed ten families for the Thanksgiving holidays as part of their annual program. In addition to the meal donations, the organization adopted two children and purchased school uniforms and Christmas gifts for them and enjoy fellowship with the children.
The club has been in existence for over 60 years.
Members are Karen Randall President, Charlene Gordon, Sandra Pierson, Carolyn Deloch, Carol Byumn, Peggy Butler, Eula LeJuene, Gloria Williams, Patricia Carlin and Sharon Burks.
