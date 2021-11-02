Please join the West Baton Rouge Museum on Friday, November 12, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM for Unchained Voices, an evening musical event accompanying the exhibit, Music Behind the Gates.
This month, in lieu of Historical Happy Hour, the museum will feature the voices of Consuela Gaines and former members from the LCIW (Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women) Choir that appeared in the documentary, Follow Me Down: Portraits of Louisiana Prison Music by filmmaker and ethnomusicologist, Dr. Benjamin Harbert of Georgetown University. Gaines also co-wrote an article with Dr. Harbert, “Sounding Lockdown: Singing in Administrative Segregation at the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women.” She is a singer, motivational speaker, mentor, and the community organizer for the Lafayette chapter of V.O.T.E. (Voice of the Experienced), a grassroots organization dedicated to restoring the full human and civil rights of those most impacted by the criminal justice system. Special thanks to Dr. Marianne Fisher-Giorlando, Criminal Justice historian and professor for assisting in organizing this event.
Bring your blankets, folding chairs, and favorite libations to enjoy this outdoor performance on the West Baton Rouge Museum grounds near the Juke Joint, located on 6th Street. The Unchained Voices performance will take place on the Juke Joint’s side porch stage. During a brief intermission, visitors will be invited inside the gallery for a glimpse of the exhibit and a cup of gumbo. This event is FREE and open to the public. Appropriate social distancing guideline and Covid-19 precautions will be in place.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 x200 and visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or facebook/TheWBRM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.