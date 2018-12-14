#1 Change your fan to go clockwise. Most fans spin counterclockwise, but many have a setting to make them rotate clockwise instead. Doing this creates an updraft that circulates heat better than it does going counterclockwise. This might be the easiest tip ever yet it’s one that many homeowners don’t know about.
#2 Replace filters and clean vents. You should be replacing your HVAC filters on a regular basis anyways, but if you don’t, consider this is the time to do it. A clean filter means easier airflow and greater efficiency. Same idea goes for the vents (clean them out). New HVAC filter replacements are cheap - as little as $10, or get a permanent filter to cut down on waste.
#3 Insulate! Make sure all of the important places (attics, basement, exterior walls, crawlspace, etc.) are properly insulated with quality material. This tip is where you’ll see huge savings!
#4 Get a smart thermostat. Your next eco-purchase should be a high-tech thermostat that knows when to turn up and down, ultimately saving energy. You don’t need the heat turned way up while you’re sleeping or at work, so invest in a thermostat that learns your schedule, this means you don’t have to remember to do it manually. If you don’t have the money for one of these home automation gadgets right now, just program your existing thermostat accordingly.
#5 Windows and doors. Add weather stripping to doors and caulk window gaps or, seal windows and doors with a DIY insulation product. Make sure all windows are locked to keep out as much cold air as possible.
#6 Draft Guard Your Door. There will always be a minuscule crack between the door and the floor, and it can sneakily let cold air in and warm air out. Buy a draft guard for exterior doors (they’re only about $10) or shove a rolled up towel at the bottom of the door for now.
#7 Wrap Your Pipes: Pipes that freeze and burst can do a lot of damage, but take comfort that you can prevent it from happening! It’ll also help you out energy-wise because warm pipes mean that your water heater won’t have to work as hard to get hot water through to you (versus icy pipes that cool the water before it gets to your faucet).
#8 Clean Your Gutters: Get that junk out of those gutters! Leaves and debris quickly clog up your gutter, making it hard for precipitation to flow through them.
#9 Protect the pipes. Protect against frozen pipes by insulating those that could be susceptible to freezing.
#10 Test your detectors. Residential fires are more common in winter, so it is important that all of your smoke detectors work. Check them monthly and replace batteries as needed. You should also consider installing a carbon monoxide detector to avoid inadvertently trapping this toxic gas in your home.
We could go on and on with more tips, but here are just a few extras:
- Repair ducts and insulate them
- Get a chimney balloon
- Plant conifer trees to function as a windbreak
- Buy thermal curtains
