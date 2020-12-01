The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we live our lives, including new ways to celebrate the holiday season. For those looking for a new take on holiday giving this unprecedented season, the American Lung Association offers a few holiday gift-giving ideas that support lung health and efforts to end COVID-19 and future respiratory viruses through the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative.
1. Buy 2, give 2 masks. Wearing a mask is a powerful way to show you care about protecting the health of those around you – a perfect heartwarming holiday sentiment. Washable, reusable multi-ply masks in “American Lung Association blue” are available through the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative, and when you buy 2 masks from the American Lung Association, 2 masks will be given to someone in need.
2. Firefighter calendar: Our mission hits close to home with firefighters because of their increased susceptibility to lung disease, including lung cancer due to exposure of gases, chemicals and smoke in the line of duty. Celebrate our most dedicated supporters and their participation in our Fight For Air Climbs with a purchase of a 2021 American Lung Association Firefighter Calendar.
3. Give the gift of a smokefree future. About 70% of adult smokers want to quit, and more than 50% will try in the next year, but less than 10% will be successful without the right support. Smoking is an addiction and quitting is difficult. But the American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking has helped hundreds of thousands of people quit for good. This year, give the gift of a smokefree future to someone you love by purchasing a one-year membership to the online quit smoking program.
“While the 2020 holiday season might not be what you imagined, consider gifts from the Lung Association that are fun and unique – and also give back,” said Jill Dale, the director of marketing and communications for the Southeast Region of the Lung Association. “More than 36 million people are living with a lung disease, making many of them more susceptible to severe complications from COVID-19. By giving a gift from the Lung Association, you can support our most vulnerable when they need it the most.”
An easy way to support the Lung Association as you do your holiday shopping online this year -. simply select the American Lung Association as your favorite charity on eBay and AmazonSmile. You can also donate directly to the Lung Association through Alexa or Lung.org.
For more information on how you can support your lung health as well as the American Lung Association’s lifesaving mission and COVID-19 Action Initiative, visit https://www.lung.org/.
