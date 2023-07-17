Senator Bill Cassidy visited the WBR Museum on Friday, July 14. He was taken on a private tour of the exhibit by Wendy Rodrigue, wife of the late George Rodrigue.
George Rodrigue was born in New Iberia in 1944. He transcended both poverty and polio to become an iconic artist, whose full time career began after his return to his home state from art school in the 1960s.
Cassidy has two of George Rodrigue’s paintings in his office. “We wanted something distinctly Louisiana,” Cassidy said of the pieces have been on loan since 2015, “not just distinctly Louisiana, but of the highest quality.”
Senator Cassidy said, “He [Rodrigue] was incredibly proud of our state[…].” The exhibit includes a mix of Rodrigue’s famous Blue Dog and his Louisiana landscapes.
Cassidy continued, “We need to show the pride in our state, we need to show the talent in our state, we need to tell the stories of our state […]”
Rodrigue had his first art show in the year 1968, painted the Blue Dog for the first time in 1984, and was commissioned by the White House in 1996. These are only a few of the landmark accomplishments throughout his career. Rodrigue passed away from cancer in 2013. The WBR Museum exhibit honors him on the 10th anniversary of his passing.
The private tour included 35 original artworks and interpretations by Wendy Rodrigue. The George Rodrigue exhibit, “The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue” runs through October 29, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.