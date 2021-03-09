BATON ROUGE – As the 2021 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact approximately 1,100 Louisiana producers to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.
“Each year, the agriculture industry eagerly awaits USDA’s Prospective Plantings report, which provides the first survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ planting intentions for the year,” said NASS’ Louisiana State Statistician Kathy Broussard. “The March Agricultural Survey provides the factual data that underpins these projections, making it one of the most important surveys we conduct each year.”
NASS will mail the survey questionnaire in February, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2021, how many acres they intend to plant, and the amounts of grain and oilseed they store on their farms. NASS encourages producers to respond online or by mail. Those producers who do not respond by the deadline may be contacted for a telephone interview by a National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) enumerator.
NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Survey results will be published in the Prospective Plantings, quarterly Grain Stocks, and Rice Stocks reports to be released on March 31, 2021. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information, call the NASS Delta Regional Field Office at (800) 327-2970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.