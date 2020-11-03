USS KIDD Veterans Museum is offering free admission for veterans and their families this Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11. This is a great time to visit the Museum and learn about the service and sacrifice of Louisiana’s veterans.
After hours, at 6:30 p.m., join the USS KIDD and Yoga with Brandi Hanson for a special Veterans Day yoga class designed for Veterans, Active Military, and First Responders, along with their supporters and families. This basic functional yoga class combines easy and accessible postures with relaxation techniques focused on breathing, stretching, strengthening and stability for all bodies, all abilities, all skeptics, and adaptable to injuries. No previous yoga experience is required.
USS KIDD Veterans Museum is open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a few holiday exceptions. Call 225-342-1942 or visit the website at www.usskidd.com for more information.
