USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be closed Christmas Day, Friday, December 25th. The Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on each of the remaining days this holiday season. It’s a great time to bring visiting family and friends aboard the only historic naval ship afloat on the Mississippi River.
Admission is charged. The Museum continues to observe COVID-19 restrictions. For more information call 225-342-1942 or visit the website at www.usskidd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.