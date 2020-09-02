USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be open daily this holiday weekend, September 5 through September 7, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and became a federal holiday in 1894. This is a great time to visit USS KIDD and remember the men and women who built these American warships in the 1940s, and to recognize this year as the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
USS KIDD, a National Historic Landmark, was commissioned in 1943 and served with distinction in both the Atlantic and Pacific during World War II, as well as during the Korean War and into the early 1960s. She has been berthed in Baton Rouge since 1983 and is the only historic naval ship on the Mississippi River.
USS KIDD Veterans Museum is located in Downtown Baton Rouge. The ship and shoreside museum are open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is charged.
For more information, please visit the website at www.usskidd.com, or call 225-342-1942.
