Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.