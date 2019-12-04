Essay winners

Brusly High Principal Walt Lemoine with this year’s Veteran’s Day Essay Contest winners: Left to right: Brusly High Principal Walt Lemoine; 2nd Place Winner Ashlynn Zimmerman; 1st Place Winner Kaitlin Daigle; 3rd Place Winner Jordyn Patrick. Students received certificates after reading their essays at a breakfast event honoring veterans at Brusly Town Hall on November 11. The event was sponsored by the Town of Brusly and coordinated by  Brusly Council Member Joanne Bourgeois.

