The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Victoria Hughes, Executive Assistant Of The West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau from the inaugural class of Louisiana’s Certified Travel Specialists (CTS) at the association’s 2022 Annual Meeting in Alexandria.
The 47 members of the CTS class spent all of 2021 developing their skills through four educational sessions. The graduates learned about customer service, heard from leaders in the state travel industry, explored their personal growth process, learned how to navigate Louisiana tourism resources and connected their jobs with their community.
“I’m excited to graduate as a Louisiana Certified Travel Specialist,” said Victoria Hughes, Executive Assistant of the WBRCVB. “I was exposed to a lot of new ideas and learned so much from established leaders in the tourism industry. I believe I will benefit from this program for years to come.”
The graduating class of LTLA also includes: Adrienne Ashley, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Tina Bouchereau, with the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission; Shawn Braud, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Ruth Canales, with Discover Monroe-West Monroe; Christal Carter, with the Cajun Coast CVB, Jason Cline, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Cathy Coplin, with the Alexandria-Pineville Area CVB; Leanna Coy, with the Natchitoches Area CVB; Lila Davis, with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau; Dianna DeMoss, with Discover Monroe-West Monroe; Jacki Giesey, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Bernard Gouaux, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Shelby Guidry, with the Houma Area CVB; Shadinea Henry, with the Tangipahoa CVB; Marjorie Hogan, with the Sabine Parish Tourist Commission; Allie Horton, with the Vermilion Parish Tourist Commission; Dillon Hughes, with the Houma Area CVB; Edward Jackson, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Rena Jackson, with the Louisiana’s River Parishes; Doobie Judice, with the Iberia Parish CVB; Janet Kline Wall, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Rebecca Knafla, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Brandy Landry, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Lori Lasseigne, with Visit Baton Rouge; Michelle Lockwood, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Louise Lovich, with Louisiana Northshore; Cleo Martin, with the Beauregard Tourist Commission; Carolyn Martin, with the Livingston Parish CVB; Shannon Metcalf, with the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Center; Jason Miller, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Dana Monistere, with the Tangipahoa CVB; Margaret Montemayor, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Toriano Oliver, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Christy Paulsell, with Louisiana Northshore; Rosie Politz, Louisiana Office of Tourism; David Regan, Louisiana Office of Tourism; Wanda Rivers, with the Sabine Parish Tourist Commission; Kyle Royer, with Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission; Annette Shurtz, with Louisiana Northshore; Grace Silverstein, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; Marel Thibodeaux, with the Bayou Teche Visitor’s Center; Katherine Tommaseo, with the St. Bernard Tourist Commission; Brenda Trosclair, with Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou; Jeanie Trussell, with the Louisiana Office of Tourism; and Amy Winch, with the Vermillion Parish Tourist Commission.
“CTS has been a tremendous opportunity for those interested in learning more about Louisiana’s tourism industry, and we are proud of the 2021 graduating class,” said Jill Kidder, LTA President and CEO. “Through our partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism, we look forward to continuing to train our state and regional travel counselors, as well as our frontline employees in hotels, attractions and restaurants.”
