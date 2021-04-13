BATON ROUGE – The SU Ag Center will host a virtual Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) Workshop for fruit and vegetable growers from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 22, 2021.
Workshop participants must be present for the entirety of the training and have equipment with audiovisual capabilities (microphone and camera) to allow for class participation.
The workshop is free, but registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3dNbJOj.
Registration will close on April 12, 2021.
The training is co-sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry, the Southern Center for Training, Education, Extension, Outreach and Technical Assistance to Enhance Produce Safety, and funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
For additional information or questions, contact Chelsea Triche at chelsea_triche@suagcenter.com.
