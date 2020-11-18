BRBT is excited to announce its newest adult event, Drinks with Drosselmeyer, a virtual opportunity for dance (and cocktail) lovers to join in this fun holiday get-together.
In this Zoom-linked virtual happy hour, we will share libations and trade tales from The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou.
Featuring Leonard Augustus and surprise guests and hosted by the Renaissance Hotel’s Tallulah Restaurant, this event will kick-start your holiday spirit with a mixology lesson in creating 2 generous holiday cocktails.
Your $50 purchase includes all the ingredients needed for 2 drinks, a sweet and savory party tray, and all the mixing tools necessary! Featured cocktails include the “Sugar Plum Fairy”, a vodka-based, fruit-muddled concoction and the “Bayou Flambeaux”, a spicy, spiked flaming coffee! Our host and guests will reminisce about their favorite memories of the Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou and even share some clips of our favorite scenes from the show.
Packages may be picked up at the Renaissance Hotel lobby bar on 12/5 or 12/6 from 12:00 - 4:00 pm. For tickets, go to https://one.bidpal.net/drinkswithdross/welcome
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, under the direction of Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews, is a non-profit organization chartered in 1960 to promote and assist the advancement of classical and contemporary dance by maintaining a performing company, presenting a high quality season, and providing dance education and community outreach.
