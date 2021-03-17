Henry Turner, Jr.s’ Listening Room Museum Foundation is pleased to announce a six week live virtual pandemic band concert series performed by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor beginning Friday, March 12 and ending Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5pm to 6pm (CST).
The weekly series will feature fan favorites and that include “Ugly Man,” “Louisiana” and selections from the bands current CD “Now.” Band members are Jim Masters on drums, Larry “LZ” Dillon on bass, Ervin “Maestro” Foster on keys, Andrew Bernard on sax with Molly Milne and Cindy Efferson on backing vocals. The series will also feature special guests and performances from Listening Room All-Stars Kelton ‘Nspire Harper and Eddie “Cool” Deemer.
Performances will be virtually broadcast live from Henry Turner, Jr.s’ Listening Room in Baton Rouge and available on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/groups/293839698304711. For additional information please visit www.henryslisteningroom.com or call 225-802-9681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.