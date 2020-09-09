Port Allen volunteer firefighter Chad Smith was recognized for becoming a life member of the Louisiana State Fireman’s Association after being a member for twenty five years.
Tim Crockett, Fire Chief of The West Baton Rouge Fire District 1, and the LSFA Sixth District Representative presented Chad with his certificate and pin for being a life member.
