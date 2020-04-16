Being retired, I wanted to get involved in a hobby. After I saw a Facebook post for an upcoming Born With Angel Wings workshop at the library in Port Allen, I decided to go.
When my sister Carolyn Swanson and I attended, we saw beautiful gowns, tiny diapers, hats, blankets, booties, and bracelets, all made by volunteers to be given to families who experience the loss of a baby. We also saw donated wedding gowns being dismantled to make outfits for the babies.
We left the workshop with a donated gown and pattern to start working on dresses at home. We started small by cutting out dresses and the flannel used for lining them, as well as cutting out tiny diapers.
Before long, Carolyn and I had branched out into sewing and adding trim to the diapers.
The more I did, the more I wanted to do.
When I attended another Born With Angel Wings workshop in Baton Rouge, I learned to make no-sew hats. I went home with supplies to make them.
From there, my hobby expanded to include two more sisters, Terri Saizan and Natalie Boudreaux. We started getting together to make diapers, dresses, and hats, with each of us bringing our own creative ideas.
When we weren’t working together, we were working individually at home.
Soon my granddaughter Zoe Cagle and Carolyn’s granddaughter McKinley Whitaker became involved in our family hobby.
In February, I arranged for Born With Angel Wings to hold a workshop at the Sheriff ’s Posse Building on Rosedale Road. We had a great turnout where visiting among friends and strangers became a family. Newcomers fell in love with what they saw and readily became involved in dismantling, cutting, sewing, making hats, or making bracelets.
Our granddaughters Zoe and McKinley enjoyed having Metha Arnold and Colleen Martin teach them to make matching mommy and baby bracelets.
Volunteering with Born With Angel Wings, a wonderful and worthy ministry, is a great experience.
I will continue to work at home, as will my family and friends.
We hope our story inspires others to join the Born With Angel Wings family. We’d like to invite all to attend our next workshop in Port Allen in June.
Please follow the Born With Angel Wings Facebook page for details.
