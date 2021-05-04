In the wake of a disaster, the people of Louisiana have always come together with compassion and courage to ask how they can help survivors. However, people often don’t realize there is still a great need weeks or months after a disaster.
How to Help
If anyone would like to volunteer to help Louisiana disaster survivors, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suggests working through a local voluntary organization. Debris removal and rebuilding are among ways that volunteers can help.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Volunteer Louisiana online at www.volunteerlouisiana.gov and be put in touch with a voluntary group in need. Volunteer Louisiana is a state-run organization.
If you are unable to volunteer your time or skills, recovery officials suggest donating to an organization involved in disaster recovery as an effective and efficient way of contributing.
Cash contributions to voluntary organizations make good sense for a number of reasons:
• Financial contributions help ensure a steady flow of important services to survivors.
• Local organizations spend the money in the local affected community, accelerating its economic recovery.
• Cash donations, rather than unsolicited donated goods, avoid the complicated, costly and time-consuming process of collecting, transporting and distributing these goods.
• Cash donations to recognized relief organizations are tax-deductible.
Volunteering and donating through existing channels are the best way to be of service.
For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit Louisiana Hurricane Laura (DR-4559-LA). For the latest information on Hurricane Delta, visit Louisiana Hurricane Delta (DR-4570-LA). For more information on Hurricane Zeta, visit Louisiana Hurricane Zeta (DR-4577-LA). For more information on the Winter Storms, visit Louisiana Severe Winter Storms (DR-4590-LA). Or, follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at FEMA Region 6 (@FEMARegion6).
