Atley Walker Jr. has lived most of his life in West Baton Rouge and is following in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Atley Walker Sr., who has been a longtime elected official.
“I grew up watching him helping people and serving the residents of the parish,” he said. “Seeing that while I was growing up had an impact on me wanting to help people the same way.”
“I just want to be able to serve people,” Walker said, explaining why he ran for office. He had people suggest he run four years ago but he opted against it. “Then the opportunity came again so I thought that if I was elected, I might be able to impact the lives of the people of our parish.”
Walker faced two women in the general election and then against one of them, Tammy Clayton Jones, in a runoff.
“I was able to win the runoff and I was humbled by that, humbled and honored that a majority of the people in the district support me,” he said.
A long-term resident of West Baton Rouge, serving people is a way of life for Walker, who not only serves the public as an elected official but serves their medical needs as well.
“I want to try to impact the lives our citizens and not just the citizens, but the parish,” he said. “We have a good parish with good people and we want to be able to sustain that quality of life that we have now.“
To do that, Walker said, means the parish needs to “grow smart.”
“There’s room for growth, but we want controlled growth,” he said. “Having the petrochemical industries here is a good thing. They support the our parish with the tax revenue and jobs they produce, but we want housing and industry to have their own places in the parish.”
When Walker isn’t serving the people of the parish as an elected official, he’s helping patients at his day job testing for cardiopulmonary disease. He works for Our Lady of the Lake, at one of its satellite offices.
“It’s much more than an urgent care facility,” Walker said. “We have general practitioners and many other specialists at the center.”
To be qualified for the job he holds, he attended LSU in New Orleans to earn a bachelor’s degree in cardiopulmonary science, then furthered his education by earning a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in healthcare from Southern University.
Walker is licensed in a number of medical fields, but went for the degree in administration to be more helpful.
“The reason I went for the graduate degree in public administration was to impact patients and healthcare in another way,” he said. “That way I can make a difference in the delivery of medical care as well.”
