Boxes of cured Louisiana sweet potatoes are being sold in 10 lb. boxes for $10.00, and 40lb boxes
for $25.00. Pecans will be sold in 1 lb. bags of pecan halves, 1 lb. bags of pieces and 1 lb. bags of praline crunch topping for $10.00. 1 lb Flavored Pecans are $12.00. Flavors are sugared, roasted, chocolate, and hot n spicy. Sweet potatoes will be available at the WBR Extension Office on November 16, 2021. Potatoes can be picked up between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm. Money earned from the sale will benefit the West Baton Rouge 4-H Program. For information call 225-336-2416
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.