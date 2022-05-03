The West Baton Rouge Foundation for Academic Excellence held its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Island Golf Club. The Iberville Foundation for Academic Excellence joined in this tournament. The tournament was attended by 130 golfers. “We are grateful that companies and golfers remember our non-profit education foundations and the great support it gives our classroom teachers. It was an absolutely BEAUTIFUL day on the course, following pre and post tournament rain storm events. Combining the West Baton Rouge Foundation’s efforts with the Iberville Foundation makes for a great West Side showing. It has a family reunion atmosphere. It’s really a fun tournament,” stated Jarja Carville, Executive Director for both the Foundations.
The West Baton Rouge Foundation for Academic Excellence was established in 2000 as the local education fund for WBR Parish. The WBR Foundation is a non-profit, 501 c 3 organization whose sole purpose is to support the local public schools and its teachers in meeting educational needs in the classroom. This is accomplished by offering annual competitive teacher and school grants. They are an independent organization and not a part of the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board. In the years of funding grants, we have infused over a half million dollars directly into our teacher’s hands and into the classrooms. The dollars for the grant funding is possible through the interest off of our endowed fund that was raised through financial support of companies and local individuals in our parish. These teacher grants can be $1,000 or $2,500 and reward teachers who seek to bring needed and exciting projects into their classrooms.
“Our annual fundraiser golf tournament is held every spring in April. All are invited to come out and enjoy a great day of golf and support an organization that supports our classroom teachers and makes a difference in the education of our parish students”, stated Jarja Carville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.