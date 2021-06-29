PORT ALLEN – Local business experts are participating in the Summer West Internship Program working with high school teachers to help students work as interns and attain an entrepreneurship credential.
Jill Edwards and Louise Stewart at Port Allen High School have recruited a team of local business leaders to serve as Jump Start mentors for WBR students. These students are attempting to earn their Micro-Enterprise Credential, an industry-based credential that helps students master the skills they’ll need to be effective small business employees and – perhaps one day – business owners and entrepreneurs.
“Jump Start mentors provide an invaluable service to our students,” said Jill Edwards and Louise Stewart. “Students make a presentation of their career interests, as well as their personal strengths and areas for improvement. Mentors provide feedback and guidance.
Three local business experts are serving as Jump Start mentors. The following businesses have agreed to serve as Jump Start mentors - Peak Performance Physical Therapy- Nick Cicero-Clinical Director, State Farm Brittany Weaver , and Kimberly Crescionne - Kim’s Nutritional Teas. Students will intern at the businesses during a four week time period.
Three students are attempting to attain their Micro-Enterprise Credential: K. Rivera - Brusly, and I. Lejeune, W. Gibson- Port Allen High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.