For the health and safety of vendors and attendees, the West Baton Rouge Small Business Council will postpone the 2021 Westside Shopping Extravaganza originally slated for Sunday, Aug. 22.
This one-of-a-kind event will take place at a later date. Updates will be announced as additional information is made available.
Due to the recent spike in numbers of COVID cases in local communities, the Chamber has moved this month’s Lunch & Learn to completely virtual through Zoom.
Join the WBR Chamber of Commerce and Congressman Garret Graves on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at noon sharp for an update from Capitol Hill impacting our Community. Everyone is welcome to join.
Join the Zoom Meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82778810390?pwd=VTdKNG4vUEJJYzl0ZTc3T29CNWJFZz09
Meeting ID: 827 7881 0390, Passcode: 958869.
