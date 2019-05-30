The West Baton Rouge Council on Aging is holding a fan drive to help keep seniors comfortable through the summer months.
The council is asking businesses, churches, individuals, and organizations to consider donating fans or money to purchase fans.
Box fans will be provided to those in need during the hot summer months. For more information call the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging at 225-383-0638.
