If you are an older adult 60 years and older and have not heard what services the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging can provide, give us a call at (225) 383-0638.
This is just an overview
of our services:
Transportation within West Baton Rouge and to East Baton Rouge, which includes doctor visits, eye exams, Wal Mart trips, etc.
Caregiver Services for those caring for a loved one 60 years and older. This is not 24-hour care.
Home-Delivered Meals also for those 60 years and older BUT unable to cook or grocery shop due to age and/or illness.
Incontinent Supplies are provided on a monthly basis.
Sign up for our next Tai Chi classes. There is only a max of 10 people per 6-week session.
Come out on Friday’s for our Park-N-Play Bingo from 10-11. This is Bingo in your car. Come out and win a prize!
If you have questions regarding any of our services, please give us a call.
•••
The West Baton Rouge Council on Aging would like to personally thank Alzheimer’s Association for hosting Cinco de Mayo on May 5th.
We would also like to thank the Sheriff’s office for helping with our first Food Drive sponsored though EBR Food Bank and for providing meals for our Mother’s Day dinners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.