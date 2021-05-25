Pizza

Every year the WBR Foundation for Academic Excellence raises money by various events to benefit the WBR Schools.  We ask the teachers that want to participate to write an essay about what they would like to incorporate into their everyday classroom to motivate, inspire and help teach the children. Jill Bryson, Brusly Upper Elementary ELA, social studies, science, math and reading teacher, won one of the grants. Bryson was awarded $2500 to implement the project she proposed which features creative props and materials to get the kids engaged and excited during class time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.