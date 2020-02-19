WBR Garden Club

West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club celebrated Founders’ Day on February 11,2020. The club turned 92 years old on February 7.  Dr. Heather Kirk-Ballard, Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist, at LSU AgCenter was the guest speaker to the group who met at the West Baton Rouge AgCenter in Port Allen.  She spoke about Spring Planting vegetables and flowers, bed preparation, and  preparing perennials for spring and summer.  After the program was a business meeting.   Pictured are Dr. Heather Kirk-Ballard, with hostesses Helen Gossman, Janice Hebert, Debbie Schexnaildre, Julie Millard, and Chairwomen Wendy Wilcombe. 

