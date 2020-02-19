West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club celebrated Founders’ Day on February 11,2020. The club turned 92 years old on February 7. Dr. Heather Kirk-Ballard, Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist, at LSU AgCenter was the guest speaker to the group who met at the West Baton Rouge AgCenter in Port Allen. She spoke about Spring Planting vegetables and flowers, bed preparation, and preparing perennials for spring and summer. After the program was a business meeting. Pictured are Dr. Heather Kirk-Ballard, with hostesses Helen Gossman, Janice Hebert, Debbie Schexnaildre, Julie Millard, and Chairwomen Wendy Wilcombe.
Latest News
- Mardi Gras comes to Port Allen in the form of the Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks parade Sunday
- Reconsidering sweet potatoes
- Adrian Genre leaves city job to become parish utilities director
- Seven things to consider when buying a shed
- GOINGS-ON IN WBR
- WBR Garden and Civic Club celebrates Founders' Day
- DA's REPORT
- ARREST REPORT
Most Popular
Articles
- DA's REPORT
- ARREST REPORT
- Like father, like son: Carey Denstel enters the political arena
- Adrian Genre leaves city job to become parish utilities director
- ARREST RECORDS
- Mardi Gras comes to Port Allen in the form of the Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks parade Sunday
- City introduces ordinance to adjust water rates
- ARREST REPORT
- Port Allen Elementary students now have hundreds of reasons to enjoy recess
- Port Allen Elementary joins 15 million students nationwide to create a culture of kindness
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.