Day Lillies

Love Those Daylilies!   Mark Tassin, retired LSU AgCenter Assistant Vice President, presented the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club with valuable information all about Daylilies. Janet Tassin, wife of speaker Mark Tassin, passed out Daylilie bulbs to all members at the end of the presentation. The meeting was at the West Baton Rouge AgCenter in Port Allen on February 9,2021.  Pictured are President Andrea Normand, Hostesses Dena Culpepper, Helen Gossman, Julie Millard, Chairwoman Wendy Wilcombe, Speakers Janet and Mark Tassin. 

