On November 9, the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club went on a day trip to tour the Myrtles in St. Francisville and lunch at Morels on False River Afterwards members shopped in the New Roads antique shops.
Latest News
- Registration is now open for SU Ag Center’s Fall Garden Workshop
- Gov. Edwards on Mitch Landrieu as Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator
- WBR Garden and Civic Club haunts the Myrtles
- Holy Family School honors veterans
- Note to policymakers: Home-schooling is here to stay
- Garden & Civic Club Plant of the Month
- Stolen 2020 election myth tests Republicans’ loyalty
- DA REPORT
Most Popular
Articles
- Sean Wilkinson convicted on 11 counts
- Pedestrian killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash
- Brusly draws home game against Iota in Round 1
- ARREST REPORT
- Vigil for Justice
- Pelicans begin post-season run at home vs. DeQuincy
- Pointe Coupee Electric facing challenges
- Wes Watts: Superintendent of the Year
- Port Allen routs Central 45-10 in jamboree
- Louisiana is 5th best state for warm winter camping
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.