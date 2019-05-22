Garden Club officers

New officers as pictured from left to right: President Andrea Normand, Vice President Joy Hobbins, Secretary JoAnn Newchurch, and Treasurer Elisa Tubbs.  

The West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club held the May 14 Luncheon and Installation of Officers at Baton Rouge City Club. Hostesses were: Chairwomen Ruth Stanley, Dana Fairchild, Ann Dugas, and Elisa Tubbs. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.