The West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club members Julie Prejean and Terry Guidry presented owner of DC’s Grill, Dale Crochet, a “To Brighten Your Day Plant.” Shown are Dale Crochet and Julie Prejean.
WBR Garden and Civic Club presents 'To Brighten Your Day Plant' to DC's Grill
