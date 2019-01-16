WBR Garden and Civic Club schooled in the Blues 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Pictured left to right: President Evva Wilson, Hostesses Kay Sager, Janell Woods, and Debbie Schexnaildre. Photo courtesy of Metha Arnold Guest speaker Kathe Hambrick gave a rich history of the WBR Blues to the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club. The meeting took place on January 8at the WBR Museum’s “Juke Joint.” Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Council on Aging offers driver safety course WBR Garden and Civic Club schooled in the Blues West Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report Week of December 31, 2018 – January 13, 2019 Dump truck joyride causes thousands in damage Louisiana Issues February SNAP Food Benefits Early Tammi Fabre announces candidacy for District 18 State Representative Lt. Governor touts tourism Fashionable Melbourne: Visit Australia’s Second Largest City Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOscar Lozada indicted on second-degree murderOne dead following wreck with fire department vehicle on LA 1Parish-wide Fire Chief announces retirementSchool Board jumps into 2019 with swearing in, new Brusly High approvalSpecialty clothes, tax services offered with new businesses in Port AllenWest Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report Week of December 17, 2018 – December 30, 2018Port Allen man arrested on drug charges, claimed to be youth mentorReward doubled for information on cattle deathPort Allen edges Brusly 59-51, sweeps season seriesLady Pels down Lady Panthers, 53-43 Images Videos CommentedTwo boys missing, families asking for public's help (2) Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 16 COINS computer classes Wed, Jan 16, 2019 Jan 16 American Creed film screening and scholar-led discussion Wed, Jan 16, 2019 Jan 17 Food Bank Distribution Thu, Jan 17, 2019 Jan 17 Healing Hearts Grief Share Thu, Jan 17, 2019 Jan 22 West Baton Rouge Parish Library Bookmobile stop Tue, Jan 22, 2019 Jan 22 West Baton Rouge Parish Library bookmobile stop Tue, Jan 22, 2019 Jan 22 COINS computer classes Tue, Jan 22, 2019 Jan 23 COINS computer classes Wed, Jan 23, 2019 Follow us on Facebook LAwestsidejournal Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WestSideJournal Latest e-Edition The West Side Journal The West Side Journal Newspaper Ads Bids & Notices 2/22/2018 (Classifieds asset) Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.