Jan Smith from the Gilbert Garden Club presented “Plight of the Monarch “ to the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club at the library on March 12.
Latest News
- One lane of Intracoastal expected to remain closed for four weeks
- Brusly High junior awarded $500 scholarship for volunteerism
- Newspaper delivery may be late for some subscribers
- Volunteers clean up local cemeteries
- WBR Garden and Civic Club welcomes Gilbert Garden Club
- Local high school students head to State Rally
- Intracoastal replacement in $14 billion project backlog
- Comeaux's walk-off lifts Brusly over Holden in extra innings
Most Popular
Articles
- Dump truck hits Intracoastal, one lane closed indefinitely
- Authorities arrest man in organized retail theft ring, find thousands in stolen items at Brusly residence
- LDWF attorney, Port Allen native Alvin Landry promoted to Lieutenant Colonel
- Port Allen annexation picks up steam with hiring of Addis attorney
- Undercover investigation reveals Sheriff Mike Cazes hired inmate
- Chamberlin Elementary students create a town of their own
- Women of the West Side
- Man on mission to bike across 48 states makes pit stop in Port Allen
- Spates named indoor athlete of the year
- Port Allen holds off The Church Academy, 6-4
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.